UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited Index Closes At 4420 Points 17 Jan 2020

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 06:49 PM

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes at 4420 points 17 Jan 2020

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) Limited's commodity index on Thursday closed at 4,420 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) Limited's commodity index on Thursday closed at 4,420 points.

The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 4.219 billion and the number of lots traded was 7,969, said PMEX release on Friday. (The data is compiled and release after 24 hours.) Major business was contributed by platinum amounting to Rs 1.225 billion, followed by gold Rs 1.

155 billion, crude oil Rs 446.176 million, NSDQ100 Rs 376.168 million, silver Rs 283.834 million, DJ Rs 202.793 million, currencies through COTS Rs 145.673 million, palladium Rs 137.279 million, SP500 Rs 94.061 million, natural gas Rs 84.502 million, copper Rs 53.843 million and Brent crude oil Rs 14.016 million.

In agriculture commodities 2 lots of corn amounting to Rs 5.969 million, 11 lots of cotton amounting to Rs 5.962 million and one lot of wheat amounting to Rs 4.423 million was traded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Agriculture Oil Gas PMEX Gold Silver Cotton Wheat Billion Million

Recent Stories

21 minutes ago

Langar sites to be opened from Tharparker to Swat ..

2 minutes ago

Bajaur police foil terrorism bid, neutralize RPG r ..

2 minutes ago

U13 players to attend coaching programme in Multan

27 minutes ago

Winter Sports Festival opens with ski competitions ..

2 minutes ago

Crackdown on pesticides underway in Lahore

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.