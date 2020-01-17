Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes at 4420 points 17 Jan 2020

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) Limited's commodity index on Thursday closed at 4,420 points.

The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 4.219 billion and the number of lots traded was 7,969, said PMEX release on Friday. (The data is compiled and release after 24 hours.) Major business was contributed by platinum amounting to Rs 1.225 billion, followed by gold Rs 1.

155 billion, crude oil Rs 446.176 million, NSDQ100 Rs 376.168 million, silver Rs 283.834 million, DJ Rs 202.793 million, currencies through COTS Rs 145.673 million, palladium Rs 137.279 million, SP500 Rs 94.061 million, natural gas Rs 84.502 million, copper Rs 53.843 million and Brent crude oil Rs 14.016 million.

In agriculture commodities 2 lots of corn amounting to Rs 5.969 million, 11 lots of cotton amounting to Rs 5.962 million and one lot of wheat amounting to Rs 4.423 million was traded.