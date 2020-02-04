Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes at 4,130 points 04-02-2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index on Monday closed at 4,130 points.

The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 5.804billion and the number of lots traded was 9,906, said press release on Tuesday. (Data is compiled and released after 24 hours) The major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs.

2.458 billion, followed by crude oil Rs 1.003 billion, NSDQ100 Rs 952.888 million, silver Rs 424.322 million, currencies through COTS Rs 322.127 million, platinum Rs 252.543 million, DJ Rs 228.064 million, SP500 Rs 55.171 million, copper Rs 48.103 million, natural gas Rs44.295 million and Brent Crude Oil Rs 15.065 million. In agriculture commodities 4 lots of Cotton amounting to Rs 2.080 million were traded.