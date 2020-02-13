Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes at 4,180 points 13 Feb 2020

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index on Wednesday closed at 4,180 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index on Wednesday closed at 4,180 points.

The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 3.010 billion and the number of lots traded was 5,836, said PMEX release on Thursday. (The data is compiled and released after 24 hours).

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs 873.

370 million, followed by Crude Oil Rs 683.483 million, platinum Rs 282.604 million, currencies through COTS Rs 271.131 million, DJ Rs 254.143 million, silver Rs 239.549 million, NSDQ100 Rs 214.441 million, copper Rs 94.443 million, natural gas Rs 68.954 million, Brent Crude Oil Rs 14.828 million and SP500 Rs 13.530 million. In agriculture commodities 4 lots of wheat amounting to Rs 16.771 million and 2 lots of corn amounting to Rs 5.850 million was traded.