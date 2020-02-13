UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited Index Closes At 4,180 Points 13 Feb 2020

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 10:23 PM

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes at 4,180 points 13 Feb 2020

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index on Wednesday closed at 4,180 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index on Wednesday closed at 4,180 points.

The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 3.010 billion and the number of lots traded was 5,836, said PMEX release on Thursday. (The data is compiled and released after 24 hours).

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs 873.

370 million, followed by Crude Oil Rs 683.483 million, platinum Rs 282.604 million, currencies through COTS Rs 271.131 million, DJ Rs 254.143 million, silver Rs 239.549 million, NSDQ100 Rs 214.441 million, copper Rs 94.443 million, natural gas Rs 68.954 million, Brent Crude Oil Rs 14.828 million and SP500 Rs 13.530 million. In agriculture commodities 4 lots of wheat amounting to Rs 16.771 million and 2 lots of corn amounting to Rs 5.850 million was traded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Agriculture Oil Gas PMEX Gold Silver Wheat Billion Million

Recent Stories

Hotel establishment revenue up to AED5.83 bn in 20 ..

1 hour ago

UAE reviews plans to combat terrorism, money laund ..

2 hours ago

UK Shadow Minister Requests Investigation Into Joh ..

2 minutes ago

KP Health Deptt fully alert to prevent corona viru ..

2 minutes ago

159 power pilferers caught in a day in South Punja ..

2 minutes ago

'Thank you, Pakistan!' trending on Chinese microbl ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.