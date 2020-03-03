UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited Index Closes At 3994 Points 03 March 2020

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 09:05 PM

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes at 3994 points 03 March 2020

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index on Monday closed at 3,994 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index on Monday closed at 3,994 points. The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 6.774 billion and the number of lots traded was 9,898.

According to PMEX release on Tuesday, the major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs3.

148 billion, followed by NSDQ100 Rs 1.068 billion, crude oil Rs 873.941 million, DJ Rs 578.589 million, currencies through COTS Rs 447.780 million, silver Rs 320.935 million, SP500 Rs 112.034 million, Brent crude oil Rs 86.316 million, platinum Rs 71.041 million, Copper Rs 39.243 million and natural gas Rs 27.319 million. In agriculture commodities 15 lots of cotton amounting to Rs 7.334 million were traded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Agriculture Oil Gas PMEX Gold Silver Cotton Billion Million

Recent Stories

Khalifa Fund and startAD announce winning project ..

23 minutes ago

FNC passes three bills

38 minutes ago

Mubadala invests in autonomous, self-driving techn ..

38 minutes ago

Urooj Mumtaz reflects on Pakistan's ICC Women's T2 ..

45 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy’s major maritime exercise SEASPARK ..

50 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s GDP set to rise to AED1.5 trillion in 2 ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.