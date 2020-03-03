Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes at 3994 points 03 March 2020

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index on Monday closed at 3,994 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index on Monday closed at 3,994 points. The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 6.774 billion and the number of lots traded was 9,898.

According to PMEX release on Tuesday, the major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs3.

148 billion, followed by NSDQ100 Rs 1.068 billion, crude oil Rs 873.941 million, DJ Rs 578.589 million, currencies through COTS Rs 447.780 million, silver Rs 320.935 million, SP500 Rs 112.034 million, Brent crude oil Rs 86.316 million, platinum Rs 71.041 million, Copper Rs 39.243 million and natural gas Rs 27.319 million. In agriculture commodities 15 lots of cotton amounting to Rs 7.334 million were traded.