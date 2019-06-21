UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's Index Closes At 3,934 Points

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's index closes at 3,934 points

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index on Thursday closed at 3,934 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index on Thursday closed at 3,934 points.

The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 14.087 billion and the number of lots traded was 13,588, said a press release on Friday. ( The data is compiled and released after 24 hours).

Major business was contributed by NSDQ100 amounting to Rs 6.

372billion, followed by gold Rs 3.971 billion, WTI crude oil Rs 1.591 billion, currencies through COTS Rs 784.084 million, DJ Rs 569.505 million, SP500 Rs 261.506 million, silver Rs 213.622 million, platinum Rs 201.253 million, natural gas Rs 60.047 million, Palladium Rs 23.250 million, copper Rs 22.994 million and Brent crude oil Rs 15.301 million. In agriculture commodities 25 lots of cotton amounting to Rs 31.041 million and one lot of wheat valued at PKR 4.143 million were traded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Agriculture Oil Pakistani Rupee Gas PMEX Gold Silver Cotton Wheat Billion Million

Recent Stories

Russian Interior Ministry Says Violations Detected ..

1 second ago

Excise operation against defaulters; 137 vehicles ..

3 seconds ago

Thousands converge on Hong Kong police HQ in anti- ..

6 seconds ago

262 police personnel transferred,posted in Kasur

7 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive concludes in three tehsils of dis ..

5 minutes ago

What's next for EU top jobs? Five things to know

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.