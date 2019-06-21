Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index on Thursday closed at 3,934 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index on Thursday closed at 3,934 points.

The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 14.087 billion and the number of lots traded was 13,588, said a press release on Friday. ( The data is compiled and released after 24 hours).

Major business was contributed by NSDQ100 amounting to Rs 6.

372billion, followed by gold Rs 3.971 billion, WTI crude oil Rs 1.591 billion, currencies through COTS Rs 784.084 million, DJ Rs 569.505 million, SP500 Rs 261.506 million, silver Rs 213.622 million, platinum Rs 201.253 million, natural gas Rs 60.047 million, Palladium Rs 23.250 million, copper Rs 22.994 million and Brent crude oil Rs 15.301 million. In agriculture commodities 25 lots of cotton amounting to Rs 31.041 million and one lot of wheat valued at PKR 4.143 million were traded.