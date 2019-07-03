(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's index on Tuesday closed at 3,962 points, with traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX recorded at Rs 17.721 billion.

The number of lots traded was 12,797, said PMEX press release here on Wednesday. (The data is compiled and released after 24 hours).

The major business was contributed by DJ amounting to Rs 9.

127 billion followed by NSDQ100 Rs 3.108 billion), gold Rs 2.878 billion, WTI crude oil Rs 1.283 billion, currencies through COTS Rs 477.086 million, SP500 Rs 351.961 million, silver Rs 243.737 million, platinum Rs 199.923 million, copper Rs 34.533 million, natural gas Rs 11.608 million and Brent crude oil Rs 5.281 million.

In agriculture commodities 14 lots of cotton valued at Rs 7.444 million and one lot of soybean valued at Rs 7.202 million weretraded.