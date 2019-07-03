UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's Index Closes At 3,962 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:47 PM

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's index closes at 3,962 points

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's index on Tuesday closed at 3,962 points, with traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX recorded at Rs 17.721 billion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's index on Tuesday closed at 3,962 points, with traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX recorded at Rs 17.721 billion.

The number of lots traded was 12,797, said PMEX press release here on Wednesday. (The data is compiled and released after 24 hours).

The major business was contributed by DJ amounting to Rs 9.

127 billion followed by NSDQ100 Rs 3.108 billion), gold Rs 2.878 billion, WTI crude oil Rs 1.283 billion, currencies through COTS Rs 477.086 million, SP500 Rs 351.961 million, silver Rs 243.737 million, platinum Rs 199.923 million, copper Rs 34.533 million, natural gas Rs 11.608 million and Brent crude oil Rs 5.281 million.

In agriculture commodities 14 lots of cotton valued at Rs 7.444 million and one lot of soybean valued at Rs 7.202 million weretraded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Agriculture Oil Gas PMEX Gold Silver Cotton Billion Million

Recent Stories

FBR confiscates Chaudhry Tanvir’s benami propert ..

9 minutes ago

Power Division collects record additional Rs 106 b ..

1 minute ago

China to unveil more measures to stabilize foreign ..

1 minute ago

Tree plantation drive begins in Multan

1 minute ago

Another conspiracy to keep Pakistan out of semi-fi ..

19 minutes ago

Tianjin launches medical innovation center

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.