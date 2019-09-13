UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's Index Closes At 4,209 Points 13 Sep 2019

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 06:34 PM

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's index closes at 4,209 points 13 Sep 2019

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index on Thursday closed at 4,209 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index on Thursday closed at 4,209 points.

The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at 18.101 billion and the number of lots traded was 11,011, said a press release on Friday. (The data is compiled and released after 24 hours).

The major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs 14.

403 billion, followed by currencies through COTS Rs 961.156 million, WTI crude oil Rs 699.760 million, NSDQ 100 Rs 460.029 million, platinum Rs 339.039 million, DJ Rs 285.082 million, silver Rs 242.354 million, palladium Rs 223.715 million, Brent crude oil Rs 215.104 million, copper Rs 150.852 million, SP500 Rs 89.864 million and natural gas Rs 31.411 million.

In agriculture 25 lots of cotton amounting at Rs 20.510 million were traded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Agriculture Oil Gas PMEX Gold Silver Cotton Billion Million

Recent Stories

Last one year added to disappointment of masses, b ..

12 minutes ago

President Ajk Thanks Eu Parliament For Holding For ..

16 minutes ago

BASF unfolds a comprehensive range of solutions fo ..

28 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces announce martyrdom of six service ..

50 minutes ago

Khawaja brothers case adjourned till Sept 17

57 seconds ago

Archer removes Warner as England strike back in fi ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.