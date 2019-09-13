Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index on Thursday closed at 4,209 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index on Thursday closed at 4,209 points.

The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at 18.101 billion and the number of lots traded was 11,011, said a press release on Friday. (The data is compiled and released after 24 hours).

The major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs 14.

403 billion, followed by currencies through COTS Rs 961.156 million, WTI crude oil Rs 699.760 million, NSDQ 100 Rs 460.029 million, platinum Rs 339.039 million, DJ Rs 285.082 million, silver Rs 242.354 million, palladium Rs 223.715 million, Brent crude oil Rs 215.104 million, copper Rs 150.852 million, SP500 Rs 89.864 million and natural gas Rs 31.411 million.

In agriculture 25 lots of cotton amounting at Rs 20.510 million were traded.