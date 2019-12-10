Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index on Monday closed at 4,282 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) : Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index on Monday closed at 4,282 points.

The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 2.701 billion and the number of lots traded was 4,191, said PMEX release here on Tuesday. ( Data is compiled and released after 24 hours).

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs 661.

317million, followed by crude oil ( Rs 538.367 million), currencies through COTS ( Rs 431.923 million), natural gas ( Rs 281.585 million), NSDQ100 (Rs 195.047 million), platinum (Rs 153.448 million), Silver (Rs 136.634 million), DJ (Rs 121.369 million), brent crude oil (Rs 109.893 million), SP500 (Rs 30.672 million), Palladium (Rs 28.801 million) and Copper (Rs 12.315 million). In agriculture commodities 13 lots of cotton amounting to Rs 6.581 million were traded.