The profit of Pakistan Mercantile Exchange's (PMEX) soared by 214.5 percent during the first half of the fiscal year 2019 compared to the corresponding period of last year

The PMEX after-tax profits jumped to Rs38.817 million during the period under review compared to the profits of Rs12.342 million last year, according to the latest report of the exchange.

According to the report, the operating income of the exchange grew to Rs171.391 million from Rs118.732 million during the period under review, showing an increase of 44.35 percent.

The report attribute the increased profitability to growth in trading volume, which grew to Rs1577.09 billion in the first half of fiscal year 2019 from Rs 639.45 billion last year, showing upward trends of 146.63 percent.

The exponential growth in trading volume was the accumulative result of expansion of product suite, induction of new members and liquidity providers in addition to introduction of world renowned trading terminals.

"We are delighted to report an outstanding performance in the first half of FY 2019," said Managing Director PMEX, Ejaz Ali Shah, adding that the results indicate that the positive trend from FY 2018 was continuing.

He said that the exchange was focused and committed to create a robust, transparent and efficient future market in the country by capitalizing its outreach, diversifying product suite and providing a state-of-the-art technology platform.

We are thankful to Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Board of Directors of PMEX for their support and guidance." Meanwhile, the PMEX had already signed a Memorandum of Understanding ( MOU ) with HashMove for cooperation in developing a digital multimodal logistics platform connecting buyers and sellers of commodity future anywhere around the global.

The objective of the MoU is to explore the possibility of handling the logistics arm of exchange's upcoming Global Trading platform (GTP).

The exchange is actively working on developing GTP that would showcase local commodity of the country to the global market by offering an end-to-end one-window solution.

The GTP would enable international buyers to purchase local commodities of certified quality conveniently and get these delivered at the port of their choice, by removing the middleman in the process.

The platform would also be able to offer a better price to both, buyers and sellers according to the MoU�