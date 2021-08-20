Pakistan moving towards rapid economic development: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razzaq Dawood on Friday said that Pakistan was moving towards rapid development due to correct, solid trade and economic policies.

Engineering and steel goods have huge potential to become Pakistan's biggest exports like the other biggest sectors including textile.

He expressed these views in a meeting with business communities from Gujarnwala and Wazirabad, said a press release issued here.

"We need economic sustainability for at least next 10 to 15 years to become a significant export hub globally" he said.

The Adviser said the government was committed to enhance the regional trade for increasing the economic and trade integration in the region.

As soon as the Afghanistan situation would clear, "We will be able to export many Pakistani products to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and other Central Asian States." he said.

Razak Dawood said that in order to increase the country's exports, the government has entered into different trade agreements with various countries.

The government was trying to increase exports from the country, while reducing imports, he said.

He said that the government was aware of the problems of the steel industry.

The Adviser said that, "I wish that there should be no difference between the tariffs of industrial and commercial importers and the import of raw materials." Therefore, the Ministry of Commerce and FBR are working together to reduce duties.

He said that Gujranwala has good potential in the industry especially the cutlery projects so the focus should be on the export of cutlery.

Earlier, the President of the Chamber, Umar Ashraf Mughal, while presenting a speech to the distinguished guest, elaborated on the industrial significance of Gujranwala.

On the occasion, he said that undoubtedly the Adviser Commerce is pursuing the progressive trade policies to resolve the problems of the industry.