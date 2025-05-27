Pakistan must build infrastructure ensuring survival not just growth: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday underscored the need to ensure sustainable and eco-friendly development in the country through building infrastructure that not just delivers growth but rather ensures the survival of mankind through conserving mother nature and the planet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday underscored the need to ensure sustainable and eco-friendly development in the country through building infrastructure that not just delivers growth but rather ensures the survival of mankind through conserving mother nature and the planet.

The minister delivered his keynote address as chief guest at the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) jointly unveiled the Asian Infrastructure Finance 2025 report under the theme “Infrastructure for Planetary Health” with a powerful call for climate-conscious development to conserve mother nature from anthropogenic activities, said a news release.

The launch was marked by a high-level conference here, bringing together policymakers, economists, development partners, and climate experts for a deep dive into solutions for building resilient, sustainable infrastructure.

The minister congratulated PIDE and AIIB on their strategic partnership and issued a resounding call for change. He outlined the government’s bold steps under the 5Es framework, including the deployment of zero-emission electric buses, restoration of flood-prone riverbanks, and climate-proofing healthcare facilities.

The minister underscored that at the Planning Commission, no project is now cleared unless it fully incorporates the parameters ensuring climate resilience, environmental sustainability, and updated building codes. “This is our new standard,” he stated. “The cost of inaction—whether through lives lost, health crises, or economic setbacks—is far greater than the investment required for green, future-proof solutions.”

To close the climate finance gap, Prof. Iqbal advocated the use of green bonds, resilience bonds, and public-private partnerships, stressing the importance of mobilizing both domestic and international capital.

Equally important, the Minister stressed the need to invest in climate-literate professionals—engineers, planners, architects, and economists who can design a future-proof Pakistan.

He acknowledged PIDE and AIIB’s thought leadership and urged sustained collaboration to embed climate resilience into national policy frameworks.

Welcoming participants, Dr. Nadeem Javaid, Vice Chancellor of PIDE, reflected on the stark reality Pakistan faces. “The 2022 floods were a national catastrophe—$32 billion in losses, two decades of development washed away, and over six million pushed into poverty,” he said. “Climate change is not tomorrow’s threat—it is today’s crisis.”

Dr. Javaid emphasized that environmental degradation, inadequate water storage, and climate-vulnerable agriculture are compounding risks that must be addressed through collective action and long-term planning.

Presenting the flagship report, Dr. Jang Ping Thia, Lead Economist at AIIB, revealed a sobering link between weak infrastructure and worsening health outcomes in Asia. He highlighted that climate change magnifies inequalities, disproportionately affecting low-income and marginalized communities.

“We must start treating nature as infrastructure,” he emphasized, showcasing examples of wetland restoration, urban green buffers, and nature-based solutions that are not only cost-effective but essential for public health and economic resilience.

The conference concluded with an expert panel featuring Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad, Chief Economist at the Ministry of Planning; Dr. Muhammad Faisal, Research Fellow at PIDE; and others.

They stressed the urgency of integrating climate risk into infrastructure planning, scaling green finance, and embracing adaptive agriculture and resilient urban development.

Closing the conference, Dr. Shujaat Farooq, Director of Research at PIDE, issued a final rallying cry: “This is more than a development agenda—it’s a survival strategy. Every policy decision we make today will shape the wellbeing of future generations.”