Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Pakistan must capitalize on exportable services: Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI)

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) urged the Government of Pakistan to capitalize on exportable services and products requiring minimal infrastructure and investments

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq, while addressing the "Corporate Clients Seminar" hosted by a business Group, said that a country's exports should be in line with market trends and quality should be certified on internationally acceptable standards.

He said that Pakistan has great importance concerning strategic location, adding, "We can tap Central Asia and Africa for non-conventional sectors like information technology, services, hospitality and pharmaceutical.

" Saqib said central Asian countries were landlocked and nearer to sea port Gwadar while mangoes, oranges and rice are in great demand in these countries.

The RCCI president said that Pakistan was among the economies where digitization triggered changes in some service sector components.

