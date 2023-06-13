UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Needs Centric, Vibrant, Result-oriented Economic Diplomacy: FCCI SVP

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 10:22 PM

Pakistan needs centric, vibrant, result-oriented economic diplomacy: FCCI SVP

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan has needed a centric, vibrant and result-oriented economic diplomacy to drag the country out of difficult time and the young diplomats must play their key role in making Pakistan an economically self-reliant and sovereign state.

This was stated by Dr. Sajjad Arshad Senior Vice President (SVP) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) while addressing the participants of the 43rd Specialized Diplomatic Course at Foreign Service Academy (FSA).

He introduced Faisalabad and said that it was geo-strategically located in the heart of Pakistan from where almost 50% of the country was accessible within a few hours.

He said that predominantly Faisalabad was an agricultural and industrial base. "It houses globally recognized research institutes like University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), National Institute for Biotechnology & Genetics Engineering (NIBGE), Nuclear Institute for Agriculture & Biology (NIAB) and Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI)", he said and added that textile was the iconic identification of this metropolis.

He said that this city was contributing 60% towards the total textile export of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan had been blessed with resources, skilled manpower and innovative entrepreneurs.

Responding to the questions and queries of the participants, he said, "We must put the country in right direction otherwise our next generation would not forgive us." He also stressed the need for a "Charter of Economy" on the pattern of "Charter of Democracy".

Earlier, Ms. Fozia Fayyaz Ahmad Director (Program) FSA said that this academy was regularly organizing diplomatic courses for the local and foreign diplomats. She said that ten short courses were also arranged for the diplomats of different countries.

Vice President FCCI Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli offered a vote of thanks and hoped that young diplomats would play a key role in improving the overall image of Pakistan in addition to focusing on economic diplomacy.

Later Dr. Sajjad Arshad and Ms. Fozia Fayyaz Ahmad shared the shields of their respective organizations. She also recorded her impressions in the FCCI visitor's book.

Executive Members Mian Muhammad Tayyab, Mian Abdul Waheed and Haji Abdul Rauf were also present during this meeting.

