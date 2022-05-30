UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Needs Chinese Cooperation To Boost Mango Production: PCJCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2022 | 09:58 PM

Pakistan needs to enhance cooperation with China to modernize farming structures and techniques to increase mango production, produce premium quality of fruit crop and improve competitiveness in the global markets to boost exports and earn valuable foreign exchange

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan needs to enhance cooperation with China to modernize farming structures and techniques to increase mango production, produce premium quality of fruit crop and improve competitiveness in the global markets to boost exports and earn valuable foreign exchange.

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Mr. Wang Zihai presented this suggestion during an online meeting with the executive members here at PCJCCI Secretariat on Monday.

He observed that decline in mango production due to an unusual spike in temperatures coupled with water shortages is a new emerging problem in Pakistan.

He added that drip irrigation system should be followed for the successful growth of mangoes; the system delivers small amounts of water only where needed. Since Pakistan is currently facing huge water shortages due to less snowfall and rains, so this method will definitely help in increasing the crop yield of mangoes, he maintained.

Ehsan Chaudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI said that until 2018, Pakistan produced 1.9 million metric tons of mangoes annually, thus ranking sixth in the world, preceded by India, China, Thailand, Indonesia, and Mexico. The country's mango production has declined over the past four years due to global warming. Currently, Pakistan's annual mango production stands between 1.7 million and 1.8 million metric tons.

He suggested that there is a dire need for joint ventures with China for establishing quality enhancement centres, fruit processing units, dehydration plants, drip irrigation and cold storage chains so Pakistani fruits could be exported in line with international standards.

Pakistan can be on the list of top three exporters of mangoes in the next five years, both in terms of volume and value, if the government continues to adhere to making prudent and result-oriented policies in this regard.

Sarfraz Butt, Vice President PCJCCI said that outdated cultivation and harvesting techniques, high cost of production, substandard cold storage facilities, and lack of research and development are the major hindrances to the growth of mango industry. He said that China has already helped Pakistan in overcoming multiple issues that Pakistani farmers were facing by improving electricity supply and road infrastructure across the country under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Pakistani exporters believe that the country needed to secure a strong presence in the bigger and high-value international markets like China to earn high profit.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI said that Pakistan has also held events in China in recent years to promote the new, better varieties and rich flavor of Pakistani mangoes to the Chinese people, and according to organizers, the feedback was more than encouraging. There is a dire need of forming a preliminary research team in order to put ideas into practice and fight against the water crisis and global warming.

