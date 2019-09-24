UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Needs Free Access To US Markets To Stabilize Economy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 10:35 PM

Pakistan needs free access to US markets to stabilize economy

Pakistan needs free access to US markets instead of aid as it had suffered irreparable financial loss for being on the front line in the war on terror

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan needs free access to US markets instead of aid as it had suffered irreparable financial loss for being on the front line in the war on terror.

Talking to newsmen after casting his vote at Lahore Chamber election for Associate Class here Tuesday, the Pak-US Business Council (PUBC) Founder Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik added the US must support Pakistan to achieve its economic prosperity and self-reliance.

He said that Pakistani business community pinned high hopes on Prime Minister Imran Khan's current visit to United States of America (USA) as it would bring both the countries closer and help in Pakistan to get direct access on zero rate duty to US markets.

During Imran Khan's current visit, he demanded, the US President should announce incentive packages for quick revival of Pakistani economy because Pakistan suffered huge financial loss of US $ 200 billion in the global war on terror. "There must be an incentive package for Pakistan for being a front-line state in combating terrorism with the USA. There is a need for duty cut and market access for Pakistani textile goods to USA," he added.

Malik said that Pakistan and US had been enjoying amicable relationship and coalition partners against war on terror, however, joint efforts were needed to further cement their bilateral economic ties while, visa restrictions should also be eased for Pakistani businessmen and exporters.

He suggested the United States and Pakistan should expand cooperation on the 2013 Joint Action Plan on Trade and Investment as US remained Pakistan's largest bilateral export market and a significant source of foreign direct investment.

He said the USA should remove the bottlenecks in the bilateral investment treaty and efforts should now be made on signing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) at the earliest and it was now imperative that USA should offer same package and incentives which it offered to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in textile exports, such as duty concessions and market access.

Iftikhar Malik, who is also Senior Vice President of SAARC Chamber, said that USA was the largest trading partner of Pakistan with trade volume US $ 6.7 billion. He mentioned that Pakistan's major exports to United States included sports goods, surgical items, leather and finished leather products, textile, cotton yarn, garments, carpets,and rice.

Pakistan's main imports from US included electrical machinery, equipment, medicines, dryfruit, perfumes, coffee, mangoes, dates and other food items, he added.

