UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Needs Fundamental Change In Governance, Economic Development Approach: SCCI

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Pakistan needs fundamental change in governance, economic development approach: SCCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :President South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Iftikhar Ali Malik on Sunday said Pakistan needs a paradigm shift, a fundamental change in its approach to governance and economic development.

Talking to a delegation traders led by Mian Ejaz Ahmad Arain CEO The Falcon International in Lahore, he said Pakistan is confronted with various challenges, such as political instability, corruption, poverty and terrorism, said a press release.

He said economic security is necessary for every state and Pakistan needs paradigm shift to strengthen its relations with its neighboring countries—China, India, Afghanistan, and Iran—and engage with regional organizations like SAARC and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) for sustainable stabilisation of its economy to offset hovering threat of default.

He said in prevailing quagmire the proponents of the paradigm shift suggest that Pakistan needs to move away from its traditional mindset and adopt a more progressive and pragmatic approach to tackle its problems which could include measures such as strengthening democracy, promoting merit-based appointments, investing in education and healthcare, promoting economic growth and job creation, and improving relations with neighboring countries.

He said Pakistan's economy is in dilapidated condition, whatever the reasons may be but Pakistan for its survival has to revisit its priorities to steer the country out of prevailing economic crunch.

Iftikhar Ali Malik, an octogenarian vet trade leader of South Asia said now philosophy of globalisation turning into regional block as 18 countries including China, Russia, Turkiya, Malaysia and India have jointly planned future trade in local Currency by neglecting US Dollar monopoly.

Specifically talking about the projected economic growth of our border sharing rival country of which overall exports cross an all-time high mark of $750 billion since gaining independence in 1947 however they are eyeing to achieve $2 trillion goal in near future.

He said after independence Pakistan economy was in better shape than India till 1970 which started dwindling gradually due to absence of wisdom based decisions.

Iftikhar Ali Malik sharing his life rich diversified experience said two factors may be considered as the prime contributors to overall national growth and stability that is why rival country foreign policy has been redevised to have a parallel influence on both super powered whether America or China.

He said in contrast, Pakistan sails through much difficult and challenging economic, political, constitutional and terror related issues for warefare.

He said now scenario has altogether changed with the emergence of new fronts to excel i.e the digital and space technology, artificial intelligence, economic aspects and foreign policy domains etc.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Afghanistan Corruption Technology Exports Education Dollar Russia China Democracy Job Independence Malaysia Chamber May Border Sunday Commerce From Industry Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

4 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

14 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

14 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

14 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.