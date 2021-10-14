Pakistan needs to market new products in European Union: EU envoy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Ambassador of European Union (EU) to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara said on Thursday that Pakistan needs to introduce new products to enhance its exports to European Union.

She was talking to business community here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI). LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir presented the address of welcome while Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq, former LCCI presidents Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Tahir Javed Malik and executive committee members also spoke.

Androulla Kaminara said that Pakistani products were the best and could easily make their way to the EU markets. New products and joint ventures could play a vital role in this regard.

About GSP Plus status to Pakistan, she said that two-year performance report of Pakistan would be reviewed soon and a decision would be made for extension of the status to Pakistan. She added that European Commission had tabled the next generation of GSP Plus.

She said that five new conventions had been added and it was a good omen that Pakistan was the signatory. She said that Pakistan was the most successful country to use the GSP Plus status.

"We are ready to help Pakistan expand its exports to the European Union and would like to be its partner in this regard," she said and pledged that the EU would continue engaging with partners including Pakistan to address the common challenge of climate change. She said that European Union was particularly focusing on SME sector of Pakistan.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabri warmly welcomed the EU ambassador said that the European Parliament had extended the GSP Plus status for Pakistan till Dec 31, 2023, which was a great and appreciative initiative. He said that European Union was the second most important trading partner of Pakistan. According to the trade figures available on ITC World Trade Map, Pakistan's exports to EU stood at $7.96 billion in 2020 while our imports from EU in the same period were $4.1 billion.