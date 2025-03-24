Open Menu

Pakistan, Netherlands Discuss Trade, Investment Expansion

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and the Dutch Ambassador to Pakistan Henny Fokel de Vries on Monday discussed enhancing trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the two nations, focusing on agriculture, technology, fisheries, and textiles.

The minister stressed the need to diversify trade beyond GSP+ by exploring investment in agriculture and industrial innovation, said in a release on Monday.

The Ambassador highlighted Dutch expertise in agricultural technology and water management, offering potential collaboration.

The EU-Pakistan business Forum was discussed as a key platform to boost trade.

Pakistan’s exports to the Netherlands rose to US$1.48 billion in 2023-24, with textiles, rice, and alcohol as top products.

Agriculture and Fisheries were central to the talks, with Pakistan seeking Dutch support in precision farming, AI-based solutions, and Karachi’s fish harbor to meet EU export standards in fisheries.

An EU fisheries audit is scheduled next month, and Pakistan urged Dutch assistance in ensuring compliance.

The minister also called for investment in Pakistan’s textile sector, emphasizing the modernization of outdated machinery.

The Ambassador suggested exploring Dutch FMO funding for industry upgrades.

Pakistan requested a review of the Netherlands’ decision to discontinue technical programs like PUM and CBI, stressing their role in strengthening trade potential.

The meeting concluded with an invitation to the Dutch foreign trade Minister to visit Pakistan with investors in IT, agriculture, and renewable energy.

Ambassador de Vries reaffirmed the Netherlands’ commitment to fostering strong economic ties with Pakistan.

