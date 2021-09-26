Pakistan offers scholarships to Afghan students, provides Rs 100m relief goods

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 02:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan has offered 100 scholarships to Afghan students, besides dispatching Rs 100 million relief goods to Afghanistan.

South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation-Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC-CCI) President Iftikhar Ali Malik disclosed this while talking to a delegation of donors and philanthropists, led by Mian Muhammad Saeed Deraywalay here on Sunday.

Malik said, people of Afghanistan were currently confronting great ordeals in terms of absence of health cover and non-availability of food. He said it's moral obligations of the entire world especially the West and United States to play their key role in rebuilding of Afghanistan and rehabilitation of its people.

He said durable peace in Afghanistan would benefit not only Pakistan and region but also the whole of world, adding that strengthening the economy and providing basic amenities to the people of Afghanistan would serve the purpose of restoration of peace and tranquility.

SAARC-CCI President said, "We are proud that Pakistan ranked top of list of major donors worldwide." He mentioned that Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was taking keen interest for mobilizing and encouraging the donors and philanthropists to help the people of Afghanistan. He said that various welfare and Industrial organizations including Pak-Afghan Brotherhood, Sarwar Foundation, University of Lahore (UoL), Qarshi Foundation, Ghani Group, Vital Group, Guard Group of Industries and Anjuman-e-Arain Pakistan were extending support and to the Afghan brethren.

He added the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram had also started training of Afghan doctors in telemedicine and other medical fields.

A high-level team of SAARC Chamber would also visit Afghanistan chapter of SAARC-CCI to expresssolidarity with them and extend whole hearted cooperation to increase volume of bilateral trade betweentwo neighboring Muslim states.

