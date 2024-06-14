Open Menu

Pakistan Offers Vast Opportunities For Foreign Investment Across Multiple Sectors: ICCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 06:47 PM

Pakistan offers vast opportunities for foreign investment across multiple sectors: ICCI

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, said that Pakistan's growing economy offered potential opportunities for attractive returns and long-term growth across various sectors to the Spanish corporate sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, said that Pakistan's growing economy offered potential opportunities for attractive returns and long-term growth across various sectors to the Spanish corporate sector.

He said this while speaking to a delegation of a Spanish Company, GM DEFENSA, dealing in training activities, consulting services and exploring possibilities of business opportunities comprising Franciso Galvan Pardo, Eloy Ariza Domingo, Shahbaz Muhammad Khatoon and Atif Muhammad Khatoon, said a news release.

Ahsan Zafar said, "Spain is the world’s leading power in the olive oil and table olive sector, food processing and sharing of its expertise in solar and wind power sectors can be a great breakthrough for Pakistan."

"Pakistan is an excellent tourism destination, its textile industry and information technology sectors are equally important for Spain."

ICCI will be happy to connect the Spanish companies with Pakistan’s premier defense production institution, Defense Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) for joint ventures, he added.

Ahsan Zafar said, "Spanish investors can explore partnerships in pharmaceutical, sports sectors by saying that Pakistan also wants to have access to Latin American market via Spain to explore the business possibilities for the advantage of all the stakeholders."

GM DEFENSA Franciso Galvan Pardo said that an MoU between the Madrid Chamber of Commerce and ICCI will go a long way in enhancing the close collaboration between the business communities of the two countries and that their firm will play its role for the needful.

Shahbaz Muhammad Khatoon said that they have found Pakistan completely a peaceful, safe and secure country which is best destination for investment by saying that Spain is a potential market for Pakistani Rice and fertilizer and that the main objective of their visit is to offer this opportunity to Pakistani business community.

Former President ICCI Akram Farid apprised the delegation about the investment friendly atmosphere in Pakistan including the tax exemption for ten years for investment in Economic Zones adding that Pakistan is the producer of the best quality rice in the world as well as the Pink Salt, Steel, Marble and Flowers and Spanish corporate sector can derive benefit by importing the products.

Sectary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari said that Pakistan has a lot of good-will for Spain because both are connected through a shared history. He said that Pakistan is spending huge foreign exchange on the import of palm oil and that by producing olive oil with the help of Spain will usher a revolution in its agriculture sector.

ICCI Vice President Azhar-ul-Islam Zafar, Khalid Chaudhry, Ch. Mohammad Ali, Rizwan Chheena, Shaikh Mohammad Ejaz, Jamshaid Akhtar Shaikh, Malik Nadeem Akhtar and Nasir Mahmood, Javaid Malik of Star marketing were also present on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Technology Sports Exchange Import Business Agriculture Company Oil Visit Nasir Madrid Spain Chamber Market Commerce Textile All Industry Best General Motors

Recent Stories

LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference ..

LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference into judiciary to end soon

16 minutes ago
 BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response p ..

BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response project: Razaq

39 seconds ago
 Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in ..

Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in world

41 seconds ago
 HU, Metrix Pakistan organizes day long career deve ..

HU, Metrix Pakistan organizes day long career development workshop

43 seconds ago
 Distt admin bans tomatoes transportation, closes d ..

Distt admin bans tomatoes transportation, closes down illegal cattle markets

44 seconds ago
 Ban on electronic cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouc ..

Ban on electronic cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouches

46 seconds ago
To protect the natural beauty of the River Kunhar ..

To protect the natural beauty of the River Kunhar and other streams KDA and Star ..

1 minute ago
 People advised to adopt health safety measures dur ..

People advised to adopt health safety measures during cattle markets visit

14 minutes ago
 PSX closed at historic high level of 76,706 points

PSX closed at historic high level of 76,706 points

14 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health cares for pilgrims during Hajj ..

Ministry of Health cares for pilgrims during Hajj season

14 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister receives phone call from acting I ..

Foreign Minister receives phone call from acting Iranian FM

14 minutes ago
 Punjab presented tax-free budget with largest ADP: ..

Punjab presented tax-free budget with largest ADP: ministers

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business