Pakistan, Oman Agree To Activate Joint Business Council, Strengthen Trade Ties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 02:40 PM
Muscat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Friday met with Mr. Faisal Abdullah Al Rawas, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), in Muscat.
The meeting was followed by an Iftar dinner hosted by the Chairman in honor of the visiting minister,said a release issued here.
Parallel to the meeting, a B2B networking session was organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in collaboration with OCCI, bringing together Pakistani business delegates and Omani businessmen to explore trade opportunities.
The meeting, which lasted over an hour, focused on enhancing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Oman. Chairman Faisal Al Rawas assured full support from OCCI and its regional branches, emphasizing his desire to see Omani markets filled with Pakistani products.
Both sides agreed to activate the Joint Business Council between OCCI and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to facilitate deeper economic cooperation.
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan stated, “Our current trade statistics do not reflect the true depth of our relationship. By simply removing logistical and communication hurdles, we can easily increase the current trade volume to two to three times its existing level.
The key to achieving this lies with the chambers of commerce of both countries. There is a need to enhance connectivity between OCCI and various chambers of commerce and industries in Pakistan.”
Chairman OCCI agreed with the minister’s views and assured that platforms like Joint Business Councils would be actively utilized to strengthen trade ties.
The OCCI chairman also stressed the need for stronger business-to-business linkages and invited well-established Pakistani brands and businesses to set up operations in Oman, highlighting the country’s welcoming investment climate.
Following the meeting, both dignitaries engaged with business representatives participating in the B2B networking session.
They spent around two hours interacting with the delegates, discussing their products, and appreciating the range and quality of Pakistani goods.
The visit marks a significant step in expanding trade and investment opportunities between Pakistan and Oman, further strengthening economic ties between the two nations.
