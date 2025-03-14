Open Menu

Pakistan, Oman Agree To Activate Joint Business Council, Strengthen Trade Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Pakistan, Oman agree to activate joint business Council, strengthen trade ties

Muscat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Friday met with Mr. Faisal Abdullah Al Rawas, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), in Muscat.

The meeting was followed by an Iftar dinner hosted by the Chairman in honor of the visiting minister,said a release issued here.

Parallel to the meeting, a B2B networking session was organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in collaboration with OCCI, bringing together Pakistani business delegates and Omani businessmen to explore trade opportunities.

The meeting, which lasted over an hour, focused on enhancing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Oman. Chairman Faisal Al Rawas assured full support from OCCI and its regional branches, emphasizing his desire to see Omani markets filled with Pakistani products.

Both sides agreed to activate the Joint Business Council between OCCI and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to facilitate deeper economic cooperation.

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan stated, “Our current trade statistics do not reflect the true depth of our relationship. By simply removing logistical and communication hurdles, we can easily increase the current trade volume to two to three times its existing level.

The key to achieving this lies with the chambers of commerce of both countries. There is a need to enhance connectivity between OCCI and various chambers of commerce and industries in Pakistan.”

Chairman OCCI agreed with the minister’s views and assured that platforms like Joint Business Councils would be actively utilized to strengthen trade ties.

The OCCI chairman also stressed the need for stronger business-to-business linkages and invited well-established Pakistani brands and businesses to set up operations in Oman, highlighting the country’s welcoming investment climate.

Following the meeting, both dignitaries engaged with business representatives participating in the B2B networking session.

They spent around two hours interacting with the delegates, discussing their products, and appreciating the range and quality of Pakistani goods.

The visit marks a significant step in expanding trade and investment opportunities between Pakistan and Oman, further strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest i ..

Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visito ..

36 seconds ago
 UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gather ..

UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Commu ..

46 minutes ago
 Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Gal ..

Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings bey ..

Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools

2 hours ago
 Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquart ..

Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconi ..

Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations

2 hours ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution app ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..

3 hours ago
 Portuguese President calls early election for May ..

Portuguese President calls early election for May 18

3 hours ago
 Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creati ..

Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creativity Award

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

6 hours ago
 'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on Mar ..

'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business