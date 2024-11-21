Open Menu

Pakistan, Oman Discuss Collaboration In IT, Telecom Sectors

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Pakistan, Oman discuss collaboration in IT, telecom sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, held discussions with a high-level delegation from Oman on Thursday, focusing on mutual interests, collaboration in the IT and telecom sectors, and preparations for the global tech event Comex 2025, scheduled to take place in Oman next September.

The Omani delegation invited Pakistani tech companies to participate in Comex 2025, emphasizing the event as a significant platform for showcasing Pakistan’s capabilities in IT and innovation.

Congratulating Oman on hosting the prestigious event, Shaza Fatima highlighted Pakistan's robust potential in IT and telecom.

She expressed confidence that the event would foster stronger ties between the tech industries of both nations.

"We aim to enhance Pakistan-Oman relations in the IT and telecom sectors," she stated, adding that collaboration in areas such as startups and cybersecurity could be mutually beneficial.

The minister also underscored the importance of leveraging each other’s expertise to advance innovation and growth in IT and telecom for shared progress.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Oman Progress September Event From

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

2 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

2 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

3 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

3 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

4 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

4 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

5 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

5 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business