Pakistan, Oman Discuss Trade, Investment, Agree On Sector-Specific Cooperation
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A high-level meeting between Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, and Oman’s Minister for Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Qais Al Yousif, was held at the Ministry in Muscat to explore avenues for enhancing bilateral trade, strengthening investment ties, and promoting regional connectivity.
During the discussions, Jam Kamal Khan emphasized Pakistan’s industrial expertise and commercial strength, stating, “Oman can benefit from Pakistan’s expertise, know-how, and industrial and commercial prowess to achieve the economic diversification goals set under Vision 2040 of the Sultanate.”
He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering deeper economic cooperation with Oman.
Qais Al Yousif acknowledged Pakistan’s strategic significance in regional trade, highlighting that “historical ties and geographical proximity render Pakistan the most effective trade route to the Central Asian Republics (CARs)" said a release issued here on Wednesday.
He expressed Oman’s interest in strengthening its economic partnership with Pakistan and expanding trade and investment opportunities in key sectors.
Both sides discussed strategies to enhance bilateral trade and investment, agreeing on the need to improve direct transportation linkages and utilize Pakistan as a trade route to CARs.
The Pakistani delegation highlighted the potential of Gwadar and Karachi ports as vital hubs for regional trade, offering Oman greater access to emerging markets.
The meeting also focused on sector-specific cooperation in textiles, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), agriculture, food security, and manufacturing.
Both ministers emphasized the importance of industrial collaboration, joint ventures, and agricultural trade to ensure a sustainable supply chain. Pakistan also invited Oman to explore increased investment in its industrial and manufacturing sectors.
Senior officials from both countries attended the meeting, the Omani delegation included Saleh Said Misan, Undersecretary for Commerce and Industry; Ibtisam Ahmed Al Farougi, Undersecretary for Investment Promotion; Rashid Said A’Rashdi, Advisor for International Cooperation Affairs; Khalid Ali Al Habsi, Director of International Cooperation and Trade Relations; and Suhaib Amir Al Sawafi, International Cooperation Specialist.
The Pakistani delegation comprised Ambassador Syed Naveed Safdar Bokhari, Commercial Counsellor Ishrat Hussain Bhatti, and Talha Khan, Country Manager of Pak-Oman Investment Company.
Jam Kamal Khan expressed his gratitude to Qais Al Yousif for the warm welcome and hospitality, appreciating Oman’s commitment to enhancing bilateral relations.
Both ministers reaffirmed their dedication to working together on key economic initiatives, expanding trade, and strengthening investment ties.
The meeting concluded with a shared vision to further economic cooperation and explore new opportunities for mutual growth between Pakistan and Oman.
