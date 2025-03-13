Pakistan & Oman To Enhance Cooperation In Transport, IT
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Federal Minister for Commerce of Pakistan, Jam Kamal Khan, visited the Ministry of Communication, Transport, and Information Technology of Oman, where he held a meeting with his Omani counterpart, Minister Saeed bin Hamoud bin Saeed Al Mawali.
The meeting was also attended by Undersecretaries Mr. Al Khamais and Dr.Al Shidhani,said a press release issued here on Thursday.
During the discussions, both sides expressed a strong commitment to enhancing cooperation in the fields of communication, transportation, and information technology.
Minister Jam Kamal Khan emphasized the importance of leveraging the expertise of both countries to expand their physical and technological footprint in these key sectors.
A significant highlight of the meeting was the discussion on establishing a direct transportation and logistics connection between Pakistan and Oman through sea routes.
Minister Al Mawali announced that Oman would soon send a high-level delegation to Pakistan to work out the modalities of joint initiatives in communication, transport, and IT.
Minister Al Mawali also underscored the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and social ties between Pakistan and Oman, stressing that it was time to translate these connections into tangible collaborative efforts across various fields.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening sea and air connectivity, alongside expanding cooperation in the IT sector, aiming to boost trade, economic opportunities, and technological advancements for mutual benefit.
Recent Stories
Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube
Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering
E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly terrorists attack
Vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse with Pro-Level Versatility
Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities worldwide in Data Science, AI
Pakistan, Bahrain emphasize to broaden scope, depth of bilateral military cooper ..
RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble Number auction to support Fat ..
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK government
UAEFTS processed AED19.89 trillion in transactions in 2024
Ripple secures DFSA Licence to offer regulated crypto payments from DIFC
DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan & Oman to enhance Cooperation in transport, IT6 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,800 to Rs309,300 per tola1 hour ago
-
Pak-Ireland keen for fostering economic engagement2 hours ago
-
Output of LCVs, vans and jeeps increases 69.43% in eight months2 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago
-
SACM visits Pak-German Woodworking Centre3 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at open4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 20258 hours ago
-
Tanveer chairs meeting to review import of raw sugar19 hours ago