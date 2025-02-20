Pakistan on path to sustainable growth: Advisor to the Finance Minister, Khurram Shahzad

- Home
Advisor to the Finance Minister, Khurram Shahzad, on Thursday said that Pakistan’s economy is back on track, reflecting resilience and stability in key economic indicators
Talking to a private news channel, he said that long-term economic stability hinges on sustained policy consistency, structural reforms, and enhanced revenue generation.
The government remains committed to addressing fundamental economic challenges through a strategic approach aimed at strengthening fiscal discipline and fostering investor confidence, he added.
He further said that moving forward, two key factors are crucial. Firstly, the government’s principal stance is that structural reforms are essential for sustainable economic growth. He said that Pakistan has historically struggled with fiscal and trade deficits due to inefficiencies in tax collection. However, the tax-to-GDP ratio has improved to 10.8 percent as of December, surpassing the IMF target of 10.6 percent.
He further said that over the past two years, significant progress has been made in reducing economic deficits, resulting in a surplus. This stability in the economy, he added, is a hard-earned achievement that the government aims to strengthen further.
He highlighted that the first phase of economic recovery focused on reforms, institutional right-sizing, debt management, and controlling expenditures.
Now, efforts aim to ensure the public benefits, as seen in the recent decline in inflation, he added.
Advisor added that price control mechanisms are being enhanced, with a core focus on improving supply chains to bring down prices further.
Answering a question, he said that the World Bank has signed a Country Partnership Framework with Pakistan, under which $20 billion will be provided over the next 10 years. Additionally, the IMF will facilitate $2 billion through private investor bridges. These funds will be directed towards six critical areas, including poverty alleviation, education, healthcare, climate challenges, and private investment.
He further stated that there is now a strong realization that the salaried class, already burdened, cannot bear further tax pressures.
Discussing future taxation policies, he said that all provinces have agreed to implement an agricultural tax, marking a historic development. Additionally, substantial progress has been made in formalizing tax-mechanism for the wholesale and retail trade sector, with a breakthrough expected in the coming months.
He added that the real estate sector is being rationalized to ensure balanced economic activity and fair taxation, leading to a more equitable economic system.
