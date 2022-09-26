UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Oxygen To Set Up Plant In Rashakai SEZ

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Pakistan Oxygen to set up plant in Rashakai SEZ

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Oxygen Limited (POL) has planned to set up a state-of-the-art plant in Rashakai Special Economic Zone of the premier China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Pakistan Oxygen Limited is a public listed company, and a leading supplier of medical and industrial gases in Pakistan with a proud legacy of over 85 years.

They have 12 operational plants in Pakistan, and are now expanding their operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan Oxygen Limited has planned to invest around USD 15 million in this project, which is expected to be operationalized by the end 2023.

This project will open new avenues for direct and indirect employment and training of local skilled and unskilled resources. In pursuance of same, CEO Pakistan Oxygen Limited, and RSEZDOC (CRBC) has signed Allotment Agreement and Renewable Energy Electric Supply Agreement.

