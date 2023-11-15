Open Menu

Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated At China Outbound Travel And Tourism Market Expo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Pakistan Pavilion inaugurated at China Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Expo

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi on Wednesday inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the China Outbound travel and Tourism Market (COTTM) Expo-2023, held at the China National Agriculture Center in Beijing.

The inauguration of the Pavilion was part of a series of activities aimed at celebrating year 2023 as the "Year of Tourism and Exchange" between Pakistan and China.

While commending the efforts of the exhibitors and tourism companies for the promotion of Pakistan's tourism potential, Ambassador Hashmi noted that Pakistan was bestowed with a rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes and unique cuisine.

He encouraged Chinese tourists, academics and entrepreneurs to visit Pakistan and explore the country. He added that the tourism exchanges between China and Pakistan held immense significance for strengthening the bilateral relationship.

Ambassador Hashmi hoped that COTTM would serve as an excellent platform for networking between the tourism companies of China and Pakistan, which would contribute toward further enhancing the people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

APP/asg

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange China Agriculture Visit Beijing Market

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, Histor ..

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

4 hours ago
 BTTN holds essay competition

BTTN holds essay competition

13 hours ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Ser ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordinat ..

13 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopt ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopting healthy life style for def ..

13 hours ago
Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfa ..

Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfall prompts new health scare: W ..

13 hours ago
 PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for you ..

PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for youth: Gilani

13 hours ago
 Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP ri ..

Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP rights

13 hours ago
 British envoy announces doubling of investment in ..

British envoy announces doubling of investment in Pakistan to tackle climate cha ..

13 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan lauds Lasbella University's t ..

Governor Balochistan lauds Lasbella University's transition to solar power

13 hours ago
 PML-N stages biggest political show in Quetta

PML-N stages biggest political show in Quetta

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business