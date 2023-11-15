Pakistan Pavilion inaugurated at China Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Expo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi on Wednesday inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the China Outbound travel and Tourism Market (COTTM) Expo-2023, held at the China National Agriculture Center in Beijing.

The inauguration of the Pavilion was part of a series of activities aimed at celebrating year 2023 as the "Year of Tourism and Exchange" between Pakistan and China.

While commending the efforts of the exhibitors and tourism companies for the promotion of Pakistan's tourism potential, Ambassador Hashmi noted that Pakistan was bestowed with a rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes and unique cuisine.

He encouraged Chinese tourists, academics and entrepreneurs to visit Pakistan and explore the country. He added that the tourism exchanges between China and Pakistan held immense significance for strengthening the bilateral relationship.

Ambassador Hashmi hoped that COTTM would serve as an excellent platform for networking between the tourism companies of China and Pakistan, which would contribute toward further enhancing the people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

APP/asg