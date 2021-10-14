'Pakistan Pavilion' receive 55,000 visitors in opening week of Expo 2020: Razak

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday announced that 'Pakistan Pavilion' received 55,000 visitors in just the opening week of Expo 2020 in Dubai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday announced that 'Pakistan Pavilion' received 55,000 visitors in just the opening week of Expo 2020 in Dubai.

The response we received ware overwhelming and the number of visitors "we had in the first week was beyond expectations", he said.

As I mentioned earlier, Pakistan is a wonderful country that has largely been misrepresented, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce here.

However, Expo 2020, "we are here to show the real Pakistan to the world.I want to thank all the visitors for coming to the Pakistan Pavilion and exhibiting their interest in our culture, and appreciating the richness and diversity it holds. It is a country of great opportunity for tourism and investment."Also, I would like to thank our artists as their creativity and skills are the sole reasons we showcased the real Pakistan to a broader audience, he said.