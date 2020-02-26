UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Pays Rs.14.42 Billion To Russia Over Trade Dispute

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 12:37 PM

Pakistan pays Rs.14.42 billion to Russia over trade dispute

The sources say that the payment will pave ways for further economic ties between both sides.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2020) Pakistan has paid an amount of Rs 14.42 billion to Russia for settlement of a trade dispute, the reports claim here on Wednesday.

The government paid this heavy amount to strengthen trade ties with Russia and to pave the ways for further economic relations with it.

“The government has paid $93.5 million against the Russian exporters’ claims pending since the disintegration of the Soviet Union,” said the sources, adding that it would now pave the way for billions of Dollar investments by Russian investors in Pakistan.

The government last year directed an ambassador to sign the deal in Russia. Under that deal, Pakistan government was bound to pay $93.5 million to Russia within 90 days, they added.

They also stated that Pakistan was liable to clear pending exporters’ claims to the tune of $23.8 million under the settlement that was made during October 6, 2016 and December 27, 2017.

They also state that Russian government was willing to expand cooperation with Pakistan on different fronts including agriculture, economic and scientific technical cooperation.

Russian Trade Minister Denis Valentinovich Manturov said that Economic and Scientific Technical Cooperation would be strengthen between Pakistan and Russia. He made these comments while taking part in the sixth meeting of Pakistan-Russia Inter-governmental Commission on Trade in Islamabad.

“Russia wants cooperation between both sides in different sectors,” the minister was quoted as saying.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Dollar Russia Agriculture October December 2017 2016 Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Two Teens Detained in Russia's South-West for Prep ..

9 minutes ago

Mardan Livestock Park to complete fortnight: DC

9 minutes ago

Preparations for 11th Annual 'National Book Fair" ..

9 minutes ago

Punjab Cabinet declares Nawaz Sharif as “abscond ..

25 minutes ago

Lower administration arranges online open forum fo ..

9 minutes ago

North Korea imposes 'extraordinary' measures again ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.