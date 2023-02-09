UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Chemical Synthesis Laboratory Opened

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Chemical Synthesis Laboratory opened

Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi here on Thursday inaugurated the Chemical Synthesis Laboratory of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) at the Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Karachi (KU)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi here on Thursday inaugurated the Chemical Synthesis Laboratory of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) at the Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Karachi (KU).

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi while addressing the inaugural ceremony mentioned that a strong connection among the government, industries and academia was very essential for the country's growth and development.

He referred it as the triangle of success for the society and said the third world countries, particularly Pakistan needs the progress in this triangle in the right direction to achieve all the targets of the nation's development.

He appreciated the role of PPL for renovating the lab and said that such collaboration would help the higher education sectors a lot. Dr Khalid Iraqi informed the audience that the University has established academia-industry linkage at almost every department so that they could help in bridging the gap between varsities and industries.

"Our students need exposure to the local and international markets while studying on the campus so that when they stepped into the professional field in the future, they should not face difficulties, and be able to perform their duties without any problem." The VC acknowledged that faculty and students of the Department of Chemical Engineering have made a strong connection with the industries and that is why various public and private sector companies and organizations are coming forward and making necessary arrangements for the students, faculty, and department by renovating and initiating labs, arranging field tours, offering internships and jobs to our students even before they graduated from the department.

Project Director Solid Waste Emergency and Efficiency Project Engineer Zubair Ahmed Channa shared that the majority of the masses were still unaware of solid waste and solid waste management and said that universities and media could play an important role in highlighting the importance of solid waste and its safe and useful usage.

He mentioned that recycling culture was very limited in Pakistan and many companies and production units had no idea how to make other useful products from their used items and products.

One of the speakers, Professor Dr Mahfooz Soomro from Western Sydney University Australia said that west has included many new subjects and topics in their syllabus but in countries like Pakistan, it took years to change the course books, due to which we see late development in these countries.

He asked the Department's faculty and students to look up the topics for their research that could provide a better result for society.

The Dean of the Faculty of Science Professor Dr Samina Bano, In-charge KU Department of Chemical Engineering Engineer Dr Shagufta Ishteyaque and others also spoke on this occasion.

Later, a poster competition, walk in interviews and technical talks were held in the Department.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Australia Education Sydney Tours Progress Market Karachi University Media All From Government Pakistan Petroleum Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Record edition of IDEX and NAVDEX to kick off in A ..

Record edition of IDEX and NAVDEX to kick off in Abu Dhabi with wide-scale parti ..

12 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Speaker of Bahrain’s Council of Representatives

12 minutes ago
 White House Considers Restricting China's Access t ..

White House Considers Restricting China's Access to Dollars - Reports

18 minutes ago
 Dispute over allegedly "peeing" in main road trigg ..

Dispute over allegedly "peeing" in main road triggers altercation, exchange of f ..

18 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses water supply schemes of southern ..

Meeting discusses water supply schemes of southern districts

16 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Zelenskyy Calls for Sanctions Against Ru ..

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Calls for Sanctions Against Russian Missile, IT Industries

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.