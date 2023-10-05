Pakistan poised to embark on sustainable national development: PIDE VC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Vice Chancellor Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), Dr. Nadeem ul Haque said here on Thursday that Pakistan, a nation steadfast in its commitment to overcoming economic and governance challenges, was poised to embark on a transformative journey towards sustainable national development.

Speaking at the third Think Tank Moot, hosted by PIDE, he said, recognizing the urgency of comprehensive reforms, Pakistan sought to revitalize its economic outlook, enhance its business environment and elevate its global trade standing.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean of PIDE, Dr. Shujaat Farooq said the moot fosters exchange of intellectual capital and actionable strategies, transcending individual efforts to leave a profound impact on policymaking.

The discussions at the moot revolved around critical reform areas, with each think tank contributing insights and ideas enriched by innovative strategies and approaches.

PIDE's researchers presented compelling briefings on "Catalyzing Inclusive Economic Growth via Structural Reforms" and "Optimizing Governance for Effective Policy Execution and Impact Evaluation.

"

Participants underlined that having ideas in today’s world means having access to funds, adding financial resources were vital for driving positive change and addressing societal issues. They were of the view, contrary to common belief, smuggling was not the root cause of economic challenges in many countries; import tariffs often had a more significant impact.

They were of the view that for ensuring meaningful and sustainable development, a theme-wise reform agenda should be established to tackle key challenges across various sectors. Public engagement is crucial, as the collective wisdom and diverse perspectives of the people can lead to more inclusive and effective policies.

The discussants said that individuals passionate about environmental issues must be united to uncover the root causes of environmental problems and develop comprehensive solutions. They also highlighted the importance of educational reforms to promote critical thinking.

/mag