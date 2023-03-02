UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Poland Vow To Enhance Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Pakistan, Poland vow to enhance cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Ambassador of the Republic of Poland, Maciej Pisarski here on Thursday discussed avenues of mutual cooperation in various sectors including investment and vowed to enhance the level of friendship and bilateral relations.

In a meeting with Polish Ambassador who called on him here, the finance minister highlighted cordial relations between the two countries, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Dar said that Pakistan highly values its bilateral relations with Poland and underscored the importance of enhancement in trade, economic and investment relations between both countries.

The minister appreciated the Polish investments in Pakistan in energy sector and extended full support and cooperation of the government to enhance the economic relations between the two countries.

On the occasion, the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland shared sentiments of gratitude with the Finance Minister on offering the cooperation and support for enhancing and strengthening bilateral relations between both the countries.

He further shared that both countries enjoyed excellent relations which needed to be further promoted especially on economic and trade fronts.

He also supported the policies and programs of the government for socio-economic development and growth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Ishaq Dar Poland Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welf ..

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welfare of boats’ incidents surv ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam ..

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam on election win

1 hour ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collabor ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collaboration in infrastructure and tr ..

2 hours ago
 ECP decides to train staff for general elections f ..

ECP decides to train staff for general elections from next week

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Auth ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade

3 hours ago
 Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.