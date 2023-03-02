Pakistan, Poland vow to enhance cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Ambassador of the Republic of Poland, Maciej Pisarski here on Thursday discussed avenues of mutual cooperation in various sectors including investment and vowed to enhance the level of friendship and bilateral relations.

In a meeting with Polish Ambassador who called on him here, the finance minister highlighted cordial relations between the two countries, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Dar said that Pakistan highly values its bilateral relations with Poland and underscored the importance of enhancement in trade, economic and investment relations between both countries.

The minister appreciated the Polish investments in Pakistan in energy sector and extended full support and cooperation of the government to enhance the economic relations between the two countries.

On the occasion, the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland shared sentiments of gratitude with the Finance Minister on offering the cooperation and support for enhancing and strengthening bilateral relations between both the countries.

He further shared that both countries enjoyed excellent relations which needed to be further promoted especially on economic and trade fronts.

He also supported the policies and programs of the government for socio-economic development and growth.