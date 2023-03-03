UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Poland Vow To Enhance Cooperation In Diverse Fields

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 03, 2023 | 12:24 PM

Pakistan, Poland vow to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

Both sides have discussed avenues for further increasing investment in various sectors.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2023) Pakistan and Poland on Friday vowed to enhance the existing level of bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski in Islamabad.

They discuss avenues for further increasing investment in various sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister said Pakistan highly values its bilateral relations with Poland and is desirous of strengthening these in the realms of trade and investment.

He appreciated the Polish investments in Pakistan's energy sector.

The Polish Ambassador said the existing excellent relations between the two countries need to be further promoted especially on economic and trade fronts.

He lauded the policies and programs of the government for socio-economic development and growth.

Pakistan Islamabad Ishaq Dar Poland Government

More Stories From Business

