'Pakistan Positioned To Become Global Hub In Textile Recycling'
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Pakistan is emerging as a major player in the global textile recycling sector, according to a new
report titled Market Analysis and Country-Level Mapping of Recycling Potential in Pakistan.
A spokesman for the National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) said on Monday that the comprehensive
study offered the most detailed overview to date of the country’s textile waste landscape, revealing significant opportunities to scale Textile-to-Textile (T2T) recycling by enhancing waste management practices, strengthening supply chains and introducing supportive policy reforms.
He said that the report had been jointly developed by Reverse Resources (RR), National Textile University (NTU) Faisalabad and KnowTex as part of the Sustainable Manufacturing and Environmental Pollution (SMEP) programme.
He said that United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) funded the study and it was implemented in collaboration with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).
The research highlighted Pakistan’s potential to lead globally in circular textile solutions, he added.
Prof Dr Yasir Nawab from National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) said that Pakistan’s recycling foundations were deeply rooted with Faisalabad which was serving long as the Primary hub for textile waste processing.
Dr Muzzamal Hussain from the NTUF said that most of the current recycling activity remained informal whereas several leading manufacturers were now exploring modern, sustainable recycling investments. Alkaram and other major textile firms are reviewing new opportunities based on the report’s insights.
The report recommended the implementation of clear recycling targets, alignment with Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policies and modernization of infrastructure.
The strengthening waste tracking systems and investing in supply chain development would be imperative to enable scalable and sustainable textile recycling, he added.
