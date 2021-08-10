Pakistan Post not official logistics partner of Amazon: MoC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday clarified that Pakistan Post is not the official logistics partner of Amazon and refuted the baseless news appearing in some sections of the media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday clarified that Pakistan Post is not the official logistics partner of Amazon and refuted the baseless news appearing in some sections of the media.

A statement has appeared in a section of media, wherein it's been misquoted regarding Pakistan Post as the official logistics partner of Amazon, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce here.

The Ministry of Commerce clarified that Pakistan Post is not the official partner of Amazon and entrepreneurs should select their own choice logistics services.