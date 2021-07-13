Pakistan Post services can be helpful to exporters, craftsmen on business through e-portals

Postmaster General (PMG), Pakistan Post Multan, Zulfiqar Husnain on Tuesday urged the exporters and craftsmen to avail modernized Pakistan Post services to send their products anywhere in the country or abroad for marketing of their products through e-portals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Postmaster General (PMG), Pakistan Post Multan, Zulfiqar Husnain on Tuesday urged the exporters and craftsmen to avail modernized Pakistan Post services to send their products anywhere in the country or abroad for marketing of their products through e-portals.

In a statement issued here, Husnain said that during their recent interaction with industrialists and traders at the forum of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Pakistan Post officials tried to persuade them to encourage exporters and craftsmen or craftswomen to market their products through e-portals and upon receiving orders, the upgraded services of Pakistan Post including EMS, EMS Plus can be availed for sending products abroad.

They were also briefed on Urgent Mail Service and Parcel Service for sending products and business related correspondence within the country.

The PMG clarified that there was no mention of any specific e-portal like Amazon or any related agreement and discussion solely focused on marketing Pakistan Post services like EMS, EMS Plus, UMS and Parcel that can be availed to set businesses into motion after exporters and craftsmen get response through marketing via different e-portals. He said that the interaction with MCCI was held to promote Pakistan Post services with a view to expand its business and revenue and increase much needed foreign exchange earnings by way of exporters and craftsmen availing e-portal windows.