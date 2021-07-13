UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Post Services Can Be Helpful To Exporters, Craftsmen On Business Through E-portals

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 03:24 PM

Pakistan Post services can be helpful to exporters, craftsmen on business through e-portals

Postmaster General (PMG), Pakistan Post Multan, Zulfiqar Husnain on Tuesday urged the exporters and craftsmen to avail modernized Pakistan Post services to send their products anywhere in the country or abroad for marketing of their products through e-portals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Postmaster General (PMG), Pakistan Post Multan, Zulfiqar Husnain on Tuesday urged the exporters and craftsmen to avail modernized Pakistan Post services to send their products anywhere in the country or abroad for marketing of their products through e-portals.

In a statement issued here, Husnain said that during their recent interaction with industrialists and traders at the forum of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Pakistan Post officials tried to persuade them to encourage exporters and craftsmen or craftswomen to market their products through e-portals and upon receiving orders, the upgraded services of Pakistan Post including EMS, EMS Plus can be availed for sending products abroad.

They were also briefed on Urgent Mail Service and Parcel Service for sending products and business related correspondence within the country.

The PMG clarified that there was no mention of any specific e-portal like Amazon or any related agreement and discussion solely focused on marketing Pakistan Post services like EMS, EMS Plus, UMS and Parcel that can be availed to set businesses into motion after exporters and craftsmen get response through marketing via different e-portals. He said that the interaction with MCCI was held to promote Pakistan Post services with a view to expand its business and revenue and increase much needed foreign exchange earnings by way of exporters and craftsmen availing e-portal windows.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Multan Exchange Business Chamber Market Commerce Pakistan Post Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Eight Dead, 9 Missing in Hotel Collapse in China - ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Ready for Dialogue With Zelenskyy - Kremlin

4 minutes ago

Million Frenchmen Sign Up for Vaccination After Ma ..

4 minutes ago

10,876 Kisan Cards issued in district Multan

4 minutes ago

Zelenskyy After Meeting With Merkel: We Have Diffe ..

4 minutes ago

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi opposes NAB Chairman’s exte ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.