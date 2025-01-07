ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Post will issue a commemorative postage stamp in recognition of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (ICCI) premier services to the business community, contributing significantly to the country's economic growth and prosperity.

This landmark development was made on the occasion of Rizwan Javed Hashmi, Additional Director General of Operations at Pakistan Post, visiting the Chamber, said a press release.

It is noteworthy that on August 26, 2024, the ICCI celebrated its 40th anniversary. The Additional Director General acknowledged the significant role the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry plays in fostering business growth and economic well-being in the country.

He mentioned that the postage stamp would serve as a testament to the Chamber's unparalleled services since its inception, benefiting both the community and the country.

It would also act as a platform to showcase the Chamber's ongoing commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the business community. Hashmi expressed hope that this partnership would serve the business community while benefiting Pakistan Post customers as well.

Hashmi also praised the ICCI for being the country's premier Chamber, with more than 10,000 registered members.

He recognized the Chamber's critical role in bridging the government and the private sector to facilitate the ease of doing business.

Earlier, in his welcome address, acting President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, while acknowledging the services rendered by Pakistan Post for the government and the public, emphasized that this collaborative initiative would leverage the strengths of both organizations to drive economic development and improve service delivery.

He further noted that by joining forces, ICCI and Pakistan Post aspire to create a more conducive business environment, foster innovation, and contribute to the overall well-being of the community.

Post Master General Islamabad Shah Nawaz provided detailed insights into the structure and operations of Pakistan Post. ICCI Acting Senior Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry expressed the Chamber's eagerness to collaborate with Pakistan Post for its revival as a key state-owned entity known for excellent services.

ICCI Secretary General Ghulam Murtaza Siddiqui shared practical proposals, emphasizing the importance of proper marketing, diversification, and the use of modern technology as essential tools for enhancing Pakistan Post's service delivery and improving access for the masses.