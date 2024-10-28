Pakistan Prepares For COP2024, Calls For Support To Combat Climate Crisis
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof Ahsan Iqbal here on Monday chaired a high-level meeting in preparation for the upcoming COP2024 to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan in November, emphasizing Pakistan’s urgent call for international support to combat the intensifying climate crisis
The Minister highlighted Pakistan’s critical vulnerability to climate impacts, with recent floods positioning the country as a pivotal case study on the frontlines of climate resilience and adaptation.
“Pakistan is not only the worst victim of the climate crisis but also the most resilient. Despite the devastating floods of 2010 and 2022, our nation has shown unparalleled perseverance. Yet, the scale of these challenges exceeds our capacity, requiring immediate global support,” Ahsan Iqbal said.
The Minister noted that while the catastrophic floods of 2010 led to huge number of fatalities, strategic preparedness efforts helped reduce the toll during the 2022 floods.
Although three times more severe, these efforts brought fatalities down, underscoring the life-saving impact of resilience planning.
“Our success in mitigating human loss shows that preparedness is not only crucial but lifesaving. However, continued resources and expertise are essential to sustain this progress,” he added.
In response to the 2022 floods, Pakistan launched the 4RF (Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework), focusing on reinforcing infrastructure, supporting vulnerable communities, and enhancing adaptive capacity in vital sectors.
Looking ahead to COP2024, Prof. Iqbal highlighted the need to mobilize policy initiatives that promote regional collaboration. He directed preparations for a roundtable to bring together climate experts from academia, international specialists, and environmental organizations to explore collaborative climate solutions.
The meeting was attended by Dr. Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs; Dr. Abid Qayyum Sulehri of SDPI; Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change & Environmental Coordination; and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
