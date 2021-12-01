Pakistan produced 18.87 mln mobile units from Jan to Oct 2021: Dawood

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said domestic manufacturing mobile plants in Pakistan produced 18.87 million mobile units during the period of January to October 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said domestic manufacturing mobile plants in Pakistan produced 18.87 million mobile units during the period of January to October 2021.

The Ministry of Commerce's 'Make in Pakistan' philosophy is giving the results and "we look forward for sustainable growth for the long run."