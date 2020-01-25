UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Produces First Electric Rickshaws

Muhammad Irfan 12 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 05:32 PM

Pakistan produces first electric rickshaws

Pakistan has started commercial production of environment friendly and fuel efficient electric rickshaws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan has started commercial production of environment friendly and fuel efficient electric rickshaws.

The first indigenously produced electric rickshaw was rolled out in a special ceremony held in Lahore on Saturday. The event was attended among others by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam.

Talking on the occasion, Malik Amin Aslam said the success of the project would depend on financial benefit of its owner. If it was found suitable for its owner, more rickshaws could be converted to electric technology, he added.

Experts say the indigenous production of electric rickshaws will not only save fuel but also put a positive impact on environment.

Its manufacturers told that the production of electric rickshaws could be enhanced through patronage and encouragement of the government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Prime Minister Technology Event Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

4 hours ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

6 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

6 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

6 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

6 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.