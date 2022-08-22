UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Provides High Standard Facilities To Int'l Tourists: Ambassador Hassan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Pakistan provides high standard facilities to int'l tourists: Ambassador Hassan

Ambassador of Pakistan to Indonesia Muhammad Hassan has said there are numerous opportunities in tourism sector in Pakistan and the government is providing international level facilities for tourists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to Indonesia Muhammad Hassan has said there are numerous opportunities in tourism sector in Pakistan and the government is providing international level facilities for tourists. Pakistan has vast opportunities for all sectors of tourism, including mountaineering, adventure, and religious and halal tourism.

He was addressing an online seminar on tourism promotion in Pakistan, organized by the Embassy of Pakistan, Jakarta at the Chancery, a press release received here on Monday said.

Ambassador Hassan highlighted the critical role of tourism sector in the economy and appreciated the efforts of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), and Pakistan Association of Tour Operators (PATO) in promoting tourism.

The event was physically attended by over 60 representatives of Indonesian travel agencies, the hospitality industry, and the media, while the representative of TDAP, PTDC, and PATO attended virtually.

The Ambassador talked about the unique aspects of Pakistan's tourism sector and various destinations. He said the embassy was ready to extend all assistance to Indonesian tourists interested in visiting Pakistan.

From the Indonesian side, the speakers included Andik Susanto Billi, popularly known as Billi the Backpacker, Havilah, and Innoy, a travel vlogger who had earlier visited Pakistan.

While expressing their keen interest in exploring Pakistan, the Indonesian speakers agreed on the need to enhance mutual collaboration in the field of tourism.

Billi and other Indonesian speakers shared their experiences in Pakistan and highlighted the friendliness and hospitality of Pakistani people, Pakistani cuisine as well as the natural beauty of Pakistan.

They appreciated the embassy for arranging the seminar, and acknowledged that such events would bring more awareness amongst Indonesians about Pakistan's untapped tourism potential.

From the Pakistan side, Bakhtawar from TDAP, Saadia from PTDC, and PATO Vice President Malik Azmat Awan gave detailed presentations on Pakistan covering the thriving tourism potential of the country, and the various initiatives of the government of Pakistan to promote tourism.

The embassy also distributed the guidebook on the tourism potential of Pakistan among the participants. The participants were served traditional Pakistani and Indonesian cuisine at the end.

Related Topics

Pakistan Jakarta Indonesia PTDC Media Event All From Government Industry

