UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Purchased LNG Cargoes At $14.5/MMB For Current Month: Hammad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan purchased LNG cargoes at $14.5/MMB for current month: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Thursday said Pakistan had purchased weighted average of around 10 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) cargoes at the rate of $14.5 per Million Barrel (MMB) for the current month, which was almost 75 percent less as compared to the existing rate of $60/mmb in international market.

"LNG spot cargoes have touched $60/mmb in international markets. However Pakistan's weighted average of 9-10 cargoes arriving in March is priced only at $14.5/mmb of long term and spot cargoes purchased. This is despite 2 defaults of long term cargoes," the minister said on his Twitter handle.

Hammad said the 'most competitive cargoes' were arriving under the contracts signed by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

Elaborating the default of cargoes, he said there were two defaults on part of those traders with whom the previous government of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has signed the contracts.

"These will be their 8th default/non-performance in just 6 month period. Last spot purchase was of $25/mmbu on February 22. Today price is $60."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter Price February March Gas Market Muslim Government Million

Recent Stories

PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

51 minutes ago
 Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against ..

Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against PM Khan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ..

Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ISPR

2 hours ago
 ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arr ..

ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arrives in Tauranga

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his ..

Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his fitness

3 hours ago
 Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea foot ..

Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea football club

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>