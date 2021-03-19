UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Qatar Agree On Cooperation In Customs, Tax Fields

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 12:16 AM

Pakistan, Qatar agree on cooperation in customs, tax fields

Ambassador of Qatar in Pakistan, Sheikh Saoud Abdul Rahman Al-Thani Thursday called on Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Muhammad Javed Ghani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Qatar in Pakistan, Sheikh Saoud Abdul Rahman Al-Thani Thursday called on Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Muhammad Javed Ghani.

Matters of mutual concern pertaining to cooperation on customs and tax were discussed in the meeting according to an FBR press statement issued here.

It was agreed in the meeting that relevant departments of both countries would further promote the cooperation in the field of customs and tax and would learn from each other's best practices which would result in increasing the trade volume between the two countries.

Chairman FBR briefed the Qatari Ambassador about the recent measures taken by FBR for the mobilization of revenue and facilitation of taxpayers.

Qatari Ambassador appreciated the recent performance of FBR in the first eight months of current financial year and hoped that FBR would successfully achieve the revenue target set for the current year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Qatar FBR From Best

Recent Stories

Etisalat approves 49% ownership of non-UAE nationa ..

36 minutes ago

AED745.27 bn in fund transfers between UAE banks i ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan, Kuwait agree on roadmap for bilateral fu ..

35 minutes ago

Ten Russians to compete in Tokyo Olympic athletics ..

4 minutes ago

SolarWinds Hack Affected Networks Outside US - FBI ..

4 minutes ago

16 more patients tested positive for COVID-19

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.