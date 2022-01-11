Pakistan, Qatar agree to address all issues about development of LNG terminals

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister Al-Kaabi, who is also the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said QatarEnergy fully supports and will be a shareholder in one of the private sector LNG Terminals being set up at Port Qasim.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2022) Pakistan and Qatar on Tuesday agreed to address all outstanding issues pertaining to the development of LNG terminals and finalize the final investment decision by the end of this month.

The understanding was reached during videoconference between Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi on Tuesday.

Qatar's Minister of State will visit Pakistan at the signing of implementation agreement.