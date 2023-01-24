Pakistan, Qatar discuss avenues to enhance cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Minister of Finance, State of Qatar, Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari during a meeting in Doha agreed to enhance cooperation in fields of science, technology, agriculture, education, trade, finance and investment.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Government Effectiveness, Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan and Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar, E. Muhemmed Aejaz also attended the meeting, according to a press statement issued by the finance ministry here Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed different areas of mutual interest. "They both agreed that both countries share historical and cordial relations, and Pakistan and Qatar can explore cooperation in the field of science and technology, agriculture, and education," the statement added.

On the occasion, the finance minister congratulated his counterpart on the successful completion of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

He also apprised him on the recovery and rehabilitation efforts after the massive floods in Pakistan and extended him invitation to visit Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry tweeted that both the dignitaries discussed avenues to enhance cooperation in the fields of trade, finance and investment.

On the other hand, the minister met with the delegation of QTerminals, headed by its CEO, Neville Bissett and discussed avenues of cooperation in the field of logistics and port operations.

"Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with the delegation of QTerminals, headed by Mr Neville Bissett, group CEO of QTerminals, in Doha Qatar and discussed avenues of cooperation in the field of logistics and port operations," the ministry tweeted.