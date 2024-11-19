Pakistan, Qatar Discuss Cooperation In Field Of IT, Telecom
Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 10:36 PM
Pakistan and Qatar on Tuesday discussed matters of mutual interest, increasing cooperation in field of IT and Telecommunication, startups and cybersecurity
During a meeting with the ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater, Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that Pakistan and Qatar have deep friendly relations, adding that the two countries can jointly work in the field of IT and Telecommunication.
She said Pakistan wanted to further enhance ties with Qatar in the field of IT and Telecommunication, according to a news release.
Shaza Fatima said Pakistan aspired to work with Qatar in the cybersecurity field.
The signing of MoUs between the institutes of two countries in the field of technology is vital, she said, adding that IT companies of both countries can do joint ventures.
She said the exchange of students and startups between the two countries will strengthen relations.
Shaza Fatima urged Qatar to further facilitate Pakistan's IT companies in getting visas and access to its market.
The Ambassador of Qatar said that Qatar will fully cooperate with Pakistan in the field of IT and telecommunications.
Special Secretary IT and Telecom Division Azfar Manzoor and DG International Coordination Syed Jawwad Ali Sherazi were also present at the meeting.
Meanwhile, addressing the launching ceremony of Digital Dialogue Pakistan, Shaza Fatima said that Digital Dialogue Pakistan is a transformative step in our journey towards inclusive, transparent and technology-driven governance.
“With Digital Dialogue Pakistan we are reimaging how governments and citizens engage, collaborate, and co-create solutions for the country's progress”, she said.
Shaza Fatima said this platform ensured participation from diverse stakeholders including policymakers, private sector leaders and ordinary citizens.
She said the present government is committed to leveraging technology for transparent governance.
