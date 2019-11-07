UrduPoint.com
Pakistan-Qatar Family Takaful Maintains A+ Credit Rating From VIS

Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:25 PM

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the Insurer Financial Strength rating of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited at single A plus with stable outlook

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the Insurer Financial Strength rating of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited at single A plus with stable outlook.

The rating assigned signifies high capacity to meet policy holder obligations and contractual obligations reflected by the company's adequate capitalization and liquidity profile.

business generated through the Bancatakaful channel has been the highest contributor to top-line, said a press release on Thursday.

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited is the pioneer and the dedicated Takaful Company operating for more than a decade offering financial protection to everyone with a history of robust profitability ratios. Moreover, PQFTL has established an extensive nationwide branch network of over 100 branches in 70+ cities.

