Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares

The decision has been taken after decrease in the prices of the petroleum products.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2024) Pakistan Railways on Tuesday announced over 50 per cent cut in the fares of the train across various classes.

The authorities also issued notification regarding the revised fares of the train, with immediate effect.

The decision was taken after cut in the diesel and petrol prices by the government.

On May 15, diesel prices witnessed a significant drop of Rs7.88, now retailing at Rs274.08. Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) also decreased by Rs7.88, now standing at Rs274.

8 per litre.

The revised fares will be applicable for distances ranging from 1 kilometer to 200 kilometers, as outlined in the notification. Passengers boarding the Khyber Mail will particularly benefit from reduced economy class fares, plummeting from Rs250 to Rs100.

Moreover, economy class fares for select trains have been slashed by up to 54%, while air-conditioned class fares have been reduced by 40%.

For instance, the minimum fare for economy class travel on the Lahore to Rawalpindi route has been adjusted from Rs250 to Rs100.