Pakistan Railways Announces Over 50pc Cut In Train Fares
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 21, 2024 | 02:07 PM
The decision has been taken after decrease in the prices of the petroleum products.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2024) Pakistan Railways on Tuesday announced over 50 per cent cut in the fares of the train across various classes.
The authorities also issued notification regarding the revised fares of the train, with immediate effect.
The decision was taken after cut in the diesel and petrol prices by the government.
On May 15, diesel prices witnessed a significant drop of Rs7.88, now retailing at Rs274.08. Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) also decreased by Rs7.88, now standing at Rs274.
8 per litre.
The revised fares will be applicable for distances ranging from 1 kilometer to 200 kilometers, as outlined in the notification. Passengers boarding the Khyber Mail will particularly benefit from reduced economy class fares, plummeting from Rs250 to Rs100.
Moreover, economy class fares for select trains have been slashed by up to 54%, while air-conditioned class fares have been reduced by 40%.
For instance, the minimum fare for economy class travel on the Lahore to Rawalpindi route has been adjusted from Rs250 to Rs100.
Recent Stories
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates dip by Rs 1,900 per tola to Rs 248,50010 minutes ago
-
NAC approves provisional GDP at 2.38% for fiscal year 2023-2410 minutes ago
-
CCP hearing on collusive practices of Poultry Companies10 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal chaired review meeting on CPEC Phase- 220 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at open1 hour ago
-
China approves fixed-asset investment projects worth 320.7 bln yuan in Jan-April2 hours ago
-
Shanghai bourse-listed firms report profits of over 1.16 trln yuan in Q12 hours ago
-
Ideal season for sowing cotton, says Dr. Ali3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 20245 hours ago