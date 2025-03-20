Pakistan Railways Announces Schedule For Five Eid Special Trains
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 20, 2025 | 01:14 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2025) Pakistan Railways has announced the schedule for five special trains to facilitate the passengers for the fast approaching Eid-ul-Fitr.
Trains’ schedule:
First special train will depart from Karachi to Lahore on March 26
Second train will run from Quetta to Peshawar on March 26
Third train will depart from Lahore to Karachi on March 27
The fourth train will travel from Karachi to Rawalpindi via Faisalabad and Sargodha on March 27
The fifth special train will operate from Karachi to Lahore via Faisalabad and Sheikhupura.
