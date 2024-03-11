Pakistan Railways announces ticket booking office hours during Ramadan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Pakistan Railways spokesperson says the ticket booking offices will operate from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Monday to Thursday during the initial 15 days of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

The citizens would have the opportunity to book tickets for the afternoon shift from Monday to Friday, between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Additionally, there will be a break for Friday prayers from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. After the 15th day of Ramadan, the reservation office will extend its hours until 9 p.m. with a break for Iftar.