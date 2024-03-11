Pakistan Railways Announces Ticket Booking Office Hours During Ramadan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 11, 2024 | 07:47 PM
The Pakistan Railways spokesperson says the ticket booking offices will operate from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Monday to Thursday during the initial 15 days of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2024) Pakistan Railways on Monday announced its ticket booking office hours for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.
The Pakistan Railways spokesperson said that ticket booking offices would operate from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
from Monday to Thursday during the initial 15 days of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.
The citizens would have the opportunity to book tickets for the afternoon shift from Monday to Friday, between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Additionally, there will be a break for Friday prayers from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. After the 15th day of Ramadan, the reservation office will extend its hours until 9 p.m. with a break for Iftar.
